Climate change could displace millions in the Middle East

With poor rains, extreme heat waves and droughts, climate change could displace millions of people in the Middle East, the world’s most water-poor region, with the attendant risk of environmentally detrimental urban expansion and the potential for resource conflicts.

Signs of these changes are recorded on the ground by the head of the Egyptian Farmers’ Syndicate, Hussein Abu Saddam. “Young people migrate from rural areas abroad or to big cities to work,” he told AFP.

He believes that climatic factors are behind this migration.

Although Egypt mainly suffers from “its large population and being one of the most rugged countries in the world”, new phenomena related to climate change such as “the emergence of new parasites” make agriculture less profitable than before,” Abu Saddam asserts.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, “90% of refugees in the world come from regions highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.”

– 216 million –

“If the population cannot provide food and cultivate the land, then there is no other way for them but displacement,” IOM Deputy Director-General Amy Pope told AFP.

She notes that recurring natural disasters in 2021 “prompted nearly three million people to leave their homes in Africa and the Middle East.”

“We expect the situation to deteriorate,” she said.

Climate experts predict that by 2060, Egypt will lose half of the agricultural sector’s productivity.

“There is also the attraction to the lifestyle in the city and the services available in it,” said Florian Bonnefois, a researcher at the French Center for Economic, Legal and Social Studies in Cairo, told AFP.

Unless action is taken to limit climate change, the World Bank believes that by 2050, there will be 216 million climate migrants, as entire families will be forced to migrate within their countries, and the displacement will include 19.3 million in the five North African countries.

This region is more vulnerable than others because its beaches are densely populated and threatened by rising sea levels. Seven percent of its population lives less than five meters above sea level, according to the European Foundation for the Mediterranean.

Automatically, citizens head to major cities such as Cairo, Algiers, Tunis, Tripoli, the Rabat-Casablanca axis and Tangiers.

However, the World Bank warns that these “climate migration hotspots” are themselves vulnerable to rising sea levels.

In Alexandria, for example, on the Egyptian Mediterranean coast, two million people will be forced to relocate, or about a third of the city’s population, and the city will lose 214,000 jobs if the sea level rises 50 centimeters.

– ‘Violent conflicts’ –

Economist Assem Abu Hatab warns that such gatherings “increase pressures on resources”, which “may lead to violent conflicts”, as he puts it, in a region where 22% of the population depends on agriculture.

In Sudan, conflicts between tribes over water, pasture and land have left hundreds of deaths since the beginning of this year in several states.

According to UNICEF, 11 of the 17 most water-poor countries in the world are located in the Middle East and North Africa.

In Iraq, for example, if no action is taken by 2050, and “if the temperature rises by a degree Celsius and the rainfall decreases by 10%, this country of 42 million people will lose 20% of its fresh water,” according to the World Bank.

As for Jordan, one of the driest countries in the world, it was forced to double its water imports from Israel this year, while the Gaza Strip, which is under an Israeli blockade, has been suffering from a chronic water shortage for years.

Pope says that the international community pledged at the Copenhagen and Paris climate conferences to “help developing countries cope with the consequences of climate change” by contributing to these countries “a different way of agriculture and better water management.”

In early September, it urged 24 African countries to honor these commitments as soon as possible.

It will renew this call during the Conference of the Parties on Climate (COP27), which begins on the 6th of November in Egypt.

Bob asserts that “alternative sources of employment and income must be found” to curb climate migration.